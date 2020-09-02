Macon County surpasses 1,000 positive coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 1,009.

Of those, 621 have been released from home isolation and 351 are recovering at home, 10 residents are in the hospital and 27 residents have died.

Here is more information about the cases:

