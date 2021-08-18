Macon County surpasses 12K COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths reported

DECATUR — Macon County has surpassed 12,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and added two additional deaths related to COVID-19, health officials said.

The Macon County Health Department reported 106 new cases on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it reported 119 new cases, and two deaths — a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.

To date, the county has reported 12,052 positive cases and 211 deaths since the pandemic began. Thirty-one residents are currently hospitalized.

County officials are continuing to encourage residents to take precautions — which include the wearing of masks — and to get vaccinated as the majority of the state is classified as being in a stage of high transmission.

