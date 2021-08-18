 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Macon County surpasses 12K COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths reported
alert top story

Macon County surpasses 12K COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths reported

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Top health officials in the Biden administration may recommend most Americans get Covid booster shots eight months after becoming fully vaccinated. The plan would involve administering third shots beginning in mid-to-late September, pending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization. Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that the companies had submitted initial data to the FDA, and the plan could be announced as soon as this week. Last week, the FDA authorized third doses for immunocompromised people, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention almost immediately recommended those doses. Health care workers, nursing home patients, and older populations will again be the first to receive shots. Officials are still gathering data for Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

DECATUR — Macon County has surpassed 12,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and added two additional deaths related to COVID-19, health officials said.

The Macon County Health Department reported 106 new cases on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it reported 119 new cases, and two deaths  — a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To date, the county has reported 12,052 positive cases and 211 deaths since the pandemic began. Thirty-one residents are currently hospitalized.

County officials are continuing to encourage residents to take precautions — which include the wearing of masks — and to get vaccinated as the majority of the state is classified as being in a stage of high transmission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: T-Mobile needs more clarity after breach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News