DECATUR — Unused and discarded tires can prove prime breeding grounds for mosquitos.

Local health and environmental organizations are holding a tire collection drive in June with hopes to increase tire disposal and decrease mosquito-borne infections and illnesses.

The tire drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 22, at the Macon Mosquito Abatement District, 3755 Cundiff Road in Decatur.

The event is a partnership between the Macon County Health Department, the Macon Mosquito Abatement District and Macon County Environmental Management.

All Macon County residents are invited to participate. All participants should bring proof of residency.

Up to 10 rimless passenger tires will be accepted per residence. Only rimless passenger tires will be accepted. No lawnmower tires, semi-truck tires, tractor tires or tires from local tire shops will be accepted.

Residents can call 217-875-2722 for additional information.

