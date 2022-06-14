 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon County tire drive will be Thursday, June 30

  • 0

DECATUR — A tire drive for residents in Macon County will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 30, at the Macon Mosquito Abatement District, 3755 Cundiff Road, Decatur.

The event is sponsored by Macon County Health Department and the Macon Mosquito Abatement District.

Decatur prison worker sentenced for engaging in sex acts with inmates

Up to 10 rimless passenger tires will be accepted per residence. No large tires or tractor tires will be accepted.

For more information, call 217-875-2722.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan 6. panel: Trump knew there was no election fraud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News