Macon County tire drive will be Thursday, June 30

DECATUR — A tire drive for residents in Macon County will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 30, at the Macon Mosquito Abatement District, 3755 Cundiff Road, Decatur.
The event is sponsored by Macon County Health Department and the Macon Mosquito Abatement District.
Up to 10 rimless passenger tires will be accepted per residence. No large tires or tractor tires will be accepted.
For more information, call 217-875-2722.
Family travel 5: Vacation spots to explore by bike
Cycle near Spokane, Washington
Family Biking in Italy
Bike Block Island, Rhode Island
Ride Hut to Hut in Utah
Explore the Olympic Peninsula
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!