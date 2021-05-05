 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County to be site of mass J&J vaccination clinic on May 7
0 comments

Macon County to be site of mass J&J vaccination clinic on May 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine - meta file photo

Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are prepped for distribution March 15 at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine, Department of Health Policy, Professor of Medicine joins Cheddar to discuss President Biden's new vaccine goals.

DECATUR — The Illinois National Guard will be in Macon County on Friday, May 7, to distribute up to 600 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The mass vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur. The clinic is open to all Illinois residents age 18 and older.

CVS offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccines and same-day appointments

Those wanting to take part can make and appointment at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/ or walk in.

The clinic is supported by the Rural Vaccination Program

Follow along as Midwest Regional Digital Editor Allison Petty gets her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Storm conditions on the north side of Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News