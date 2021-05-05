Macon County to be site of mass J&J vaccination clinic on May 7

DECATUR — The Illinois National Guard will be in Macon County on Friday, May 7, to distribute up to 600 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The mass vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur. The clinic is open to all Illinois residents age 18 and older.

Those wanting to take part can make and appointment at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/ or walk in.

The clinic is supported by the Rural Vaccination Program.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

