Macon County to host one-shot vaccine clinic Thursday; more doses heading to Coles, DeWitt counties this week

Thousands of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered within the next week across Central Illinois, state and local officials announced Monday.
The Macon County Health Department said it will host a vaccine clinic at Richland Community College on Thursday, April 8. The event, to be held in the National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd., is open to all who live or work in the county who have yet to receive their shot.
About 400 doses of vaccine will be administered at the clinic, confirmed Macon County Health Department spokeswoman Emily O'Connell.
Thus far, 16.8% of Macon County residents have been fully vaccinated, which slightly lags behind the overall state percentage.
Eligible people can call 217-718-6205 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit https://bit.ly/2OsuAWs to schedule an appointment.
Macon County health officials on Monday also reported 50 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Ten new cases were confirmed Friday, 17 cases on Saturday, six on Sunday and 17 on Monday, bringing the county total to 9,964 positive cases since the pandemic began. The COVID-related death total remain at 185.
Wondering how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Decatur? Midwest Regional Digital Editor Allison Petty documented the process she went through at Crossing Healthcare.
Meanwhile, thousands of one-shot doses are heading to Coles and DeWitt counties as part of the state's rural vaccine pilot program.
According to a release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office, 2,000 doses will be administered in Coles County on Friday and Saturday and 1,200 doses in DeWitt County on Sunday and Monday.
The vaccine appointments are open to county residents over the age of 18.
The effort is part of a pilot program started last month to bring more vaccine to sometimes hard-to-reach rural communities and to alleviate the burden on local health departments.
The mobile clinics are run by the Illinois National Guard with assistance with local health departments.
State officials touted the rural clinics as an opportunity for farmers to get vaccinated ahead of planting season.
“These vaccination clinics are a one-stop-shop for farmers,” said Jerry Costello II, the acting director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “Agriculture is our state’s number one industry and we must do all we can to protect it. Getting vaccinated ensures that our food supply chain can continue to run smoothly. There’s light at the end of the tunnel and now is not the time to let up.”
About 16% of Coles County residents have been vaccinated, slightly below the state's total, while about 18.7% of DeWitt County residents have been, which essentially matches the state's rate.
Coles County residents can make appointments at https://www.co.coles.il.us/cchd/index.html while DeWitt County residents can go to https://www.dewittpiatthealth.com/ or call 217-935-3427 ext. 2112.
