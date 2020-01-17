Macon County to see snow, sleet, rain through Saturday

7 Day Forecast
DECATUR — Snow, sleet and rain will overspread Macon County beginning this afternoon, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.
Snow will overspread central IL late AM through afternoon. Mid afternoon/evening, warmer temps aloft will begin to cause a mixture of sleet/freezing rain to spread in from the SW. Freezing precip should only last a few hours as surface temps warm enough for all rain late eve. pic.twitter.com/I3xktJ5KRl— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 17, 2020
Less than one inch of snow accumulation is expected, the weather service said. Warm air from the south will move through the area late tonight, changing the precipitation to rain, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.
The weather service said ice accumulation is possible, but will be minimal.
A variety of precip types are expected through tomorrow. Minor snow accumulations are expected this afternoon. Snow and ice will impact the evening commute. Rain, heavy at times, late this evening through tonight will prolong flooding on area rivers. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/0nWbl4Ij85— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 17, 2020
Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in heavily saturated soils and high lake and river levels, the weather service said, and more rainfall will potentially cause flooding in some areas.
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites