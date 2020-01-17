You are the owner of this article.
Macon County to see snow, sleet, rain through Saturday
Macon County to see snow, sleet, rain through Saturday

DECATUR — Snow, sleet and rain will overspread Macon County beginning this afternoon, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.

Less than one inch of snow accumulation is expected, the weather service said. Warm air from the south will move through the area late tonight, changing the precipitation to rain, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.

The weather service said ice accumulation is possible, but will be minimal. 

Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in heavily saturated soils and high lake and river levels, the weather service said, and more rainfall will potentially cause flooding in some areas.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

