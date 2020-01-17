Macon County to see snow, sleet, rain through Saturday

DECATUR — Snow, sleet and rain will overspread Macon County beginning this afternoon, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Less than one inch of snow accumulation is expected, the weather service said. Warm air from the south will move through the area late tonight, changing the precipitation to rain, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.

The weather service said ice accumulation is possible, but will be minimal.

Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in heavily saturated soils and high lake and river levels, the weather service said, and more rainfall will potentially cause flooding in some areas.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.