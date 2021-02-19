Macon County vaccine shipments delayed by weather

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department continues to have delays in its shipment of COVID-19 vaccines due to the inclement weather this week. The delay will continue into next week.

According to the health department, staff will contact those who are due for their second dose as soon as the shipment is confirmed. This will include those who received their first dose on Jan. 26 through 28.

Clinics for first doses of the vaccine have not been scheduled for this week or next week because of the decrease in allocations and weather delays.

Updates can be found on the Macon County Health Department's website and Facebook page. The vaccination line is (217) 718-6205.

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport

