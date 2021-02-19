 Skip to main content
Macon County vaccine shipments delayed by weather
breaking top story

Macon County vaccine shipments delayed by weather

gallery Drive Through COVID-19 6 123020.JPG (copy)

Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on the Decatur Airport Property. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department continues to have delays in its shipment of COVID-19 vaccines due to the inclement weather this week. The delay will continue into next week.

According to the health department, staff will contact those who are due for their second dose as soon as the shipment is confirmed. This will include those who received their first dose on Jan. 26 through 28.

Clinics for first doses of the vaccine have not been scheduled for this week or next week because of the decrease in allocations and weather delays.

Updates can be found on the Macon County Health Department's website and Facebook page. The vaccination line is (217) 718-6205.

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

