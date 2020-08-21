 Skip to main content
Macon County woman, 80, among 24 new COVID deaths statewide
Macon County woman, 80, among 24 new COVID deaths statewide

SPRINGFIELD — A Macon County woman, 80, is among the 24 additional deaths from COVID-19 the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday. 

The department also announced 2,208 new confirmed cases.

The Macon County Health Department is expected to release additional data later Friday. 

The deaths were: 

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s

Iroquois County: 1 male 80s

Knox County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 70s

Macon County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Mason County: 1 male 50s

Perry County: 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Other data released Friday: 

  • IDPH is reporting a total of 215,929 cases, including 7,857 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
  • The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years
  • Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,736 specimens for a total of 3,592,919
  • The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 14-20 is 4.3%
  • As of last night, 1,526 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

