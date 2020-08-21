Macon County woman, 80, among 24 new COVID deaths statewide

SPRINGFIELD — A Macon County woman, 80, is among the 24 additional deaths from COVID-19 the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday.
The department also announced 2,208 new confirmed cases.
The Macon County Health Department is expected to release additional data later Friday.
The deaths were:
Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,1 female 80s
DuPage County: 1 male 50s
Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
Knox County: 1 female 80s
Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
Macon County: 1 female 80s
Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
Mason County: 1 male 50s
Christian County officials urge masks, steps to curb COVID numbers; 'it has no political agenda or motive'
"This release is not to instill fear in anyone, this is the reality of how it works during this virus," the statement said.
Perry County: 1 male 90s
Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
Will County: 1 male 60s
Williamson County: 1 male 70s
Other data released Friday:
- IDPH is reporting a total of 215,929 cases, including 7,857 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
- The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,736 specimens for a total of 3,592,919
- The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 14-20 is 4.3%
- As of last night, 1,526 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
