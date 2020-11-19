Macon County's COVID-19 death toll reaches 103; 8 more deaths reported Thursday

DECATUR — Macon County has eclipsed 100 coronavirus-related deaths, local health officials announced Thursday.

The Macon County Health Department said eight more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 103.

Officials identified them as three males in their 60s, two males in their 70s, a male and female in their 80s and a female in her 90s.

Officials also reported 98 new cases of coronavirus, bring the county total to 5,701 since the pandemic began. The health department urges residents to use safe practices in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois public health officials reported 168 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, the most in a single day since the height of the disease’s spring surge in mid-May.

With the latest fatalities, the state is now averaging 101 deaths per day over the past week, reaching a triple-digit average for the first time since May 20. Thursday’s death toll was the third-highest since the pandemic began, behind 192 fatalities reported May 13 and 176 on May 5.

In all, there have been 11,178 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.