Macon driver accused of fleeing in stolen car may be unfit for trial

FORSYTH — A Macon man accused of stealing a sports car, fleeing from police at speeds of more than 100 mph and then getting caught after the vehicle’s engine exploded north of Forsyth, may not be mentally fit to stand trial.

Matthew J. Cole is being held in the Macon County Jail and had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court March 1. He has yet to enter a plea.

Judge Rodney Forbes ruled there was a “bona fide doubt as to the defendant's fitness to stand trial” and ordered a doctor to examine the 26-year-old man.

A sworn affidavit filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the high speed pursuit had been triggered after Cole stole a Ford Mustang from the Anderson Ford dealership in Clinton on Feb. 23.

A BOLO — Be On the Look Out — report was sent to police agencies and a sheriff’s patrol spotted the Mustang at 5 p.m. on U.S. 51 in Forsyth.

“Upon emergency lights being activated, the Mustang responded by increasing speeds, cutting across two lanes of traffic between other motorists (recklessly) and proceeded to flee northbound on the shoulder of U.S. 51,” said the affidavit, signed by Deputy Matthew Hunt.

“Based on the deputy’s training and experience, the vehicle reached speeds greater than 100 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.”

Hunt said pursuit of the fleeing car was ended due to safety concerns but he said Cole wasn’t destined to get far: the engine exploded near the intersection of U.S. 51 and Emery Road, about halfway between Forsyth and Maroa.

Searching the disabled vehicle after Cole’s arrest, Hunt said police found a loaded pistol that had been reported stolen from Rushville, Indiana. Cole has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen gun, two counts of armed violence and aggravated fleeing from police.

His bail is set at $50,000, meaning he must post a bond of $5,000 to be freed.

Cole is due back in court for a mental fitness review March 30.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

