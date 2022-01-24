Macon gas station kidnapper gets 14 year prison sentence

DECATUR — Aaron L. Hand, the sex predator and former Macon gas station employee who tried to kidnap one of his female customers, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Hand, 33, had pleaded guilty to a single count of committing aggravated kidnapping while armed with a knife. His plea was part of a deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead that saw a further charge of kidnapping using force or threat dismissed.

Hand appeared for a sentencing hearing Jan. 20 in Macon County Circuit Court and Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith also agreed to dismiss further charges of aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, vehicular invasion and theft. Griffith ordered the 14 year sentence to be served at 85%.

The case dates to Jan. 13, 2021 while Hand was working as a clerk of the P&V Quick Stop just off U.S. 51 in Macon. Police reports said a 41-year-old woman had stopped in at lunchtime to buy a drink when she was accosted by Hand, who came out from behind his counter to menace her with a knife. He was accused of using tape to gag and tie her up and leaving her in the women’s restroom.

“He then went to steal money out of the store safe and, while he was doing that, she was able to bust loose out of the tape and run out the front door towards her car,” said Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb in an interview with the Herald & Review at the time.

Lamb said the customer described being pursued by Hand, who jabbed at her with the knife before she was able to fend him off and make her escape in her car. Hand fled but was captured several days later by Indiana State Troopers who found him at a highway rest stop in Plainfield, Indiana.

Hand is designated a sexual predator after being convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse when he was 21 and the victim was aged 16.

