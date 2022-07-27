Macon man who wanted to fight kids gets arrested after fighting police, report says

MACON — A man who wandered through the streets of Macon offering to fight children, then fought with police and escaped after being shot with a stun gun, a sworn affidavit said.

The offenses were committed on the night of June 30 and the affidavit from the Blue Mound Police Department said the man was located and arrested July 11.

Officer Clayton Graven is quoted in the affidavit as saying police had been called after the 32-year-old man had approached three juveniles around 9:50 p.m. on West Cole Street.

“He stopped in front of the address and made odd statements to the juveniles, who were sitting on the porch, asking the juveniles to hit/fight him,” said Graven.

When the man found no takers, he hit the driver’s side door mirror of a vehicle parked at the residence and walked away. Police were called and started looking for the man and found him a short time later at his girlfriend’s home on West Dunn Street.

“(He) swung at me and made contact with my vest, causing my body camera to fall to the ground,” said Graven. “He fled on foot and a brief foot chase took place. He attempted to physically engage a second time, however, Deputy Beck was able to deploy his Taser. After Taser deployment, (the man) was able to quickly recover and continued to flee on foot.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, resisting/obstructing police and criminal damage. Macon County Jail records show he had been out on bail at the time of the Macon incident on a previous charge of aggravated battery.

A check of jail records Wednesday said the man was released July 12 on the latest charges after paying a $1,000 bond on a new bail set at $10,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.