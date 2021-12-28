Macon woman charged in bar attack, police report

MACON — Upset that her sometime boyfriend was working his job as a barman on her 35th birthday, police say a Macon woman attacked him in the bar and also battered a customer who just happened to be there when she stormed in.

A sworn affidavit from Blue Mound Police Department, which dealt with the attacks, said the woman has a history of violence and mental health problems and the department has tried to work with her and her doctor to “better control her mental health.”

But Blue Mound Officer Clayton Graven, who signed the affidavit, said after seeing her involuntarily admitted to hospital for treatment, police arrested her when she got out and booked her on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and resisting peace officers.

Graven said the trouble started on the night of Dec. 8 when the woman confronted the barman at The Finish Line Bar in Macon. He had his glasses knocked off after being punched in the face by the woman, who was also seen to repeatedly hit herself in the head with bottles.

She then turned her attention to a male customer from out of town and attacked him. “...Without any reason (she) punched him in the back of the head with a closed fist, spit in his face and swung a barstool at him,” Graven said. “However, he used his boot to block the barstool from harming him more.”

Graven, assisted by a Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputy, later tracked the woman down to an address in Macon but said she was difficult to question due to her “up and down emotions and outbursts.”

“(She) admitted to being at the bar to confront (the barman) who is an on/off friend and romantic partner, due to him working instead of spending her birthday with her,” added Graven. “(She) also admitted to hitting herself in the head multiple times with bottles.”

The officer said the woman became combative again as they tried to secure her in handcuffs, hitting her head against the rear of the squad car and kicking out with her feet, causing a small bleeding wound to Graven’s right ring finger.

After her hospital stay she was arrested Dec. 11 and Macon County Jail records show her being released from incarceration Dec. 13 with the posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000. Her bail conditions order her to stay away from the Finish Line and have no contact with the barman, who was also granted an order of protection against her on Dec. 11.

Macon County Circuit Court records show the woman was placed on a 12 month conditional discharge in April after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic battery.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

