Mahomet man killed in truck-bicycle collision named; investigation continues

MAHOMET — A Mahomet man killed when his bicycle was in collision with a semi-truck was named Tuesday as David Powell, 46.

Champaign County Coroner Duane E. Northrup said Powell was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 4:38 p.m. Monday.

Northrup said he died from “multiple blunt force injuries” received in the collision, which happened on Illinois 47 in Mahomet as the truck was passing Powell.

Northrup said no autopsy would be performed but an inquest may be held at a later date. The death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and State Police.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

