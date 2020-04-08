You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mahomet man killed in truck-bicycle collision named; investigation continues
0 comments

Mahomet man killed in truck-bicycle collision named; investigation continues

{{featured_button_text}}

MAHOMET — A Mahomet man killed when his bicycle was in collision with a semi-truck was named Tuesday as David Powell, 46.

Champaign County Coroner Duane E. Northrup said Powell was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 4:38 p.m. Monday.

Northrup said he died from “multiple blunt force injuries” received in the collision, which happened on Illinois 47 in Mahomet as the truck was passing Powell.

Northrup said no autopsy would be performed but an inquest may be held at a later date. The death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and State Police.

Police: Decatur murder suspect turns himself in

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News