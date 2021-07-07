 Skip to main content
Major drug bust in Decatur seizes drugs valued at more than $64,000

DECATUR — City of Decatur police officers and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said they made a major drug bust Tuesday morning, seizing significant quantities of cocaine and heroin along with multiple weapons and more than $7,500 in cash.

A sworn affidavit said the raid was conducted by the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit around 8 a.m. at a house in the 900 block of East Clay Street that was targeted as a known center of heroin sales. A 38-year-old Decatur man who lived in the house was arrested.

The affidavit, signed by Decatur police Detective Chad Ramey, listed the full drug haul as follows: 387.7 grams (13.6 ounces) of heroin; 96.6 grams (3.4 ounces) of crack cocaine and 83.3 grams (2.9 ounces) of powdered cocaine. Police said they also found a digital scale scattered with heroin residue.

Ramey said the estimated street value of the heroin, at $120 a gram, was $46,440, while the street value for both the powdered and crack cocaine was estimated at $100 a gram for a total of $17,900. The detective said the $7,575 in cash was found hidden in “numerous locations” inside the house.

Police also found and seized three different brands of 9mm handguns which were found tucked away on top of the kitchen cabinets, according to Ramey.

The man was arrested on preliminary charges of armed violence and drug dealing and a check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $350,000, meaning he must post $35,000 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $500,000.

Police said the man has a significant rap sheet, with three previous convictions for drug possession and two for drug dealing. Macon County Circuit Court records show he is currently on probation after pleading guilty to drug dealing in September of 2019.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

