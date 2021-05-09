Major fire guts downtown Pana building

PANA — Firefighters dealt with a massive blaze in downtown Pana Sunday, the second time in less than six months they’ve had to fight a major conflagration in old and empty former business buildings.

Pana Fire Chief Rod Bland said there had been someone living in an apartment above the fire location at 106 E. Second St. but, happily, this person wasn’t home when the fire broke out.

Bland said he arrived on scene at 1:14 p.m. to find flames roaring out of the upstairs windows of the building that once housed a photography business. It took several hours to put the flames out and deal with the aftermath.

Pana had the assistance of other departments from Owaneco, Tower Hill, Assumption, Moweaqua, Oconee and Taylorville. Also assisting were fire agencies from Nokomis and Witt along with the Nokomis-Witt Area Ambulance Service rescue unit.

“Ladder trucks from Taylorville and Pana were used to put large amounts of water on the fire, which was quickly brought under control once the trucks were positioned properly and a water supply was established,” said Bland, 64.

“The ladder truck from Witt Fire Department was used to help firefighters ascend to the second floor of the adjacent building to check for any fire spread.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}