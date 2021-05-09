Major fire guts downtown Pana building

PANA — Firefighters dealt with a massive blaze in downtown Pana Sunday, the second time in less than six months they’ve had to fight a major conflagration in old and empty former business buildings.
Pana Fire Chief Rod Bland said there had been someone living in an apartment above the fire location at 106 E. Second St. but, happily, this person wasn’t home when the fire broke out.
Bland said he arrived on scene at 1:14 p.m. to find flames roaring out of the upstairs windows of the building that once housed a photography business. It took several hours to put the flames out and deal with the aftermath.
Pana had the assistance of other departments from Owaneco, Tower Hill, Assumption, Moweaqua, Oconee and Taylorville. Also assisting were fire agencies from Nokomis and Witt along with the Nokomis-Witt Area Ambulance Service rescue unit.
“Ladder trucks from Taylorville and Pana were used to put large amounts of water on the fire, which was quickly brought under control once the trucks were positioned properly and a water supply was established,” said Bland, 64.
“The ladder truck from Witt Fire Department was used to help firefighters ascend to the second floor of the adjacent building to check for any fire spread.”
Bland said fighting fires in large old buildings like this is always difficult and dangerous: “The roof falls down and you can’t get underneath them, you can’t get in them at first,” he said. “But we were finally able to make an entry back into it to get at the hot spots.”
Speaking Sunday evening, he said fire experts were just getting access and beginning their investigation to figure out what caused the fire.
Sunday’s blaze followed another huge fire in December when three vacant downtown buildings just a block to the east were destroyed in a fire thought to be suspicious in origin.
And, stretching back over several years, Bland’s department has racked up steady experience dealing with big fires in empty buildings as Pana’s economic fortunes have hit some hard times.
“One of the ex-fire chiefs from Nokomis said, ‘These guys, they know how to deal with these fires,’ and I said, ‘That’s not a good compliment when you get this much practice.’ But it’s true, we’ve had several big fires," Bland said.
So much so, Bland said the fire department is working to get access to other big, empty buildings in the city to survey them and check their conditions and internal layouts.
“So that if we have to do this again, we know things like whether we can make entry into it or if it's not going to be safe to even do that,” he added. “It’s a project we’re working on.”