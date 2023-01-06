Majoring in networking and fitness at the FBI

DECATUR — Dramatically expanding the contacts book while grappling with a U.S. Marines-built fitness challenge known as the “Yellow Brick Road” sounds like an ideal way to prosecute some fun.

At least it does for Decatur’s police chief.

It will all be waiting for Shane Brandel when he sets off Saturday, Jan. 7 to attend the prestigious FBI National Academy next to the Marine headquarters in Quantico, Virginia. It's 10 weeks of intense instruction and Deputy Chief Brad Allen will take the reins while Brandel is away.

Attendance is by invitation-only and the academy puts on training classes four times a year for students who are top brass in law enforcement in their own jurisdictions. They come from all over the country and the world to expand their minds and test their bodies.

There are a whole bunch of elective courses but fitness isn’t one of them; everybody has to take that one. Running the 6.1 mile Yellow Brick Road, while climbing rock faces, crawling under barbed wire in muddy, freezing water and scrambling over cargo nets and on and on, is the final fitness challenge. Ace it, and they even give you a yellow brick to take home as a trophy.

Brandel, slim and trim at 47 and every inch looking like a man who never met a doughnut he could take into gastric custody, appears to be looking forward to it.

“On the fitness side they are also going to talk to you about proper diet, sleep, stress management, issues like that,” he said with a smile. “It’ll be good.”

But what really appeals is the chance to meet and get to know other leading officers from all over the place. Brandel will be rubbing shoulders with some 250 classmates and the chief sees it as an opportunity with the word “networking” glowing on it in flashing blue letters.

“That, to me, is actually one of the best things in all of this,” he said. “Networking and the ability to make connections with people so, if we’re we’ve got a case where, say, someone is shipping something here from some other city, I can reach out to a colleague I met at the FBI National Academy and hook up one of my guys who is working the investigation with one of theirs.

“So the networking opportunities and the ability to connect with other law enforcement executives and agencies across the country is one of the most important pieces of this training.”

He’ll get no argument there from those who have been there and done that like Vernon Foli, chief of police in the village of Chatham. He is just about to wrap up his presidency of the Illinois Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates, a group of alumni who work to keep the networking and education thing going as post graduates.

“You not only have top-level instructors, but you get to meet and speak to all the class members, all those chiefs from around the country and from around the world,” said Foli, 51, who attended 10 years ago.

“You might be speaking to the chief of the Los Angeles Police Department and getting a lot of new views and perspectives.”

Asked if Brandel was on the right track in looking forward to the experience, Foli didn’t hesitate: “It’s the opportunity of a lifetime and Decatur can be very proud of your chief for being chosen to be able to go out there.”

So the networking part of all this is clearly a big thing, but it’s also clear the training isn’t too shabby, either. Brandel’s course options include “managing organizational change and development” which, he said, given the accelerating pace of change in law enforcement, sounds like one sure educational bet right out of the gate.

“I’ve been in the department 26 years,” said Brandel, who joined right out of college. “And I would say I’ve seen more change in the last six years than I did in my first 20 years.”

Other courses that caught his eye deal with areas like the role of emerging technologies in law enforcement (the Decatur department recently got its own fleet of drones, for example) along with a class of “managing the law enforcement image”.

Brandel said there is a lot more to doing image management than trying to stay on reasonably friendly terms with the press and TV. Now police departments must grapple with the frenzied world of social media and learn how to use it while not getting taken advantage of by it.

“How do you get out into your community and get our message out, how do you maintain a positive view of your department?” he said. “And if you are not active in trying to do that, you are going to get left behind.”

One of his course selections is perhaps a little bit more surprising: “Emotional intelligence; communication and context.” Brandel said cops need a healthy dose of that as much as anyone does, ranging from the ability to read a room to knowing how to communicate effectively with anyone in any situation.

“I am sure we have all come across people who are just so rigid in the way they think and the way they present themselves that it can be difficult to communicate with them, right?” he asks. “And I am sure you have also come across other people who could communicate with a rock, or they could communicate with a president. Those are the people who have very high emotional intelligence.”

Education, of course, is all about the future and preparing for it. Brandel, married with twin adult daughters, said he has reached where he wants to be in his own law enforcement career and says running Decatur P.D. will be his last police gig before retirement looms within the next five years or so. Then, as he will still be a relatively young man, he will decide what comes next.

He said the FBI National Academy courses will be a nice capstone to his career — he will be the eighth top-ranking Decatur Police Department officer to have attended — and they will help him shape and better prepare the department for his successors.

Brandel believes the law enforcement leadership of tomorrow will have to know how to network, learn and adapt and become part of the communities they serve in new and challenging ways.

He embraces it, however, and said it’s about time law enforcement got a chance to input their views on more areas than just the sharp end of maintaining law and order. He said in every area of human life and failing, from drug addiction to mental health issues to broken families and social work, police come up against most of society’s ills and their causes and consequences.

“I think a lot of times, and maybe historically, the law enforcement voice and perspective was never in the conversations about these issues,” he said.

“And so, without that voice, you are missing a piece of the puzzle when decisions are made about how things in the community should go. And that’s true whether you are talking about homelessness, whether you are talking about drug addiction, whether you are talking about mental illness… Well, guess what, the police already deal with all of that.”

Brandel said better educated cops, who have been exposed to new and fresh points of view and have had the chance to explore ideas and network with other professionals, will be armed with the knowhow and experience to speak their minds and shape both their departments and the societies they operate in for a brighter future.

“We all need to be at the table and all involved in the conversation,” he added. “And then I believe you will end up with the best solutions not only for the wider community, but for law enforcement as well.”

A look back at Decatur police through the years 🚨 1911 1911 1911 1924 1934 1939 1941 1942 1951 1960 1977 1990