DECATUR — Christopher M. Clay, accused of severely beating, raping and threatening to kill a Decatur woman, is now beginning a nine-year prison sentence.

Clay, 44, had been due to face a trial in Macon County Circuit Court on Monday but changed his mind and took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead after making a surprise court appearance on Friday.

The defendant admitted a charge of inflicting aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith then agreed to dismiss two charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated domestic battery and a charge of unlawful restraint.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police about the case said the 31-year-old victim flagged down a passing squad car on West Macon Street just after 8 a.m. June 18.

“Officers observed that both of her eyes were swollen shut, that her lips were bleeding and swollen, and her entire face and head were extremely swollen,” said Officer Austin Clark who signed the affidavit.

“(She) stated that she had been held against her will at the apartment of Christopher Clay and beaten and sexually assaulted by Christopher.”

Police took the woman straight to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was later diagnosed with a broken nose among numerous injuries to her head that left both eyes swollen shut.

The woman said she had known Clay and had gone to his home to have a drink with him the night before she was found. She described them having consensual sex at first but said he had become enraged when she told him to stop because she felt she was too drunk and too tired and wanted to sleep.

Clay had responded by repeatedly beating and raping all night long as he held her prisoner, refusing to let her leave. At one point, the woman said, he had pulled a gun and threatened her with it.

He let her go the next morning and, dropping her off near her own home, threatened to murder her if she called the police, she said.

A check of Clay’s criminal record shows he is already classified as a sexual predator after being sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2007 for raping and injuring a 21-year-old victim.

Clay had been facing an additional charge of violating sex offender registry rules by failing to report an address change, but that charge was also dismissed as part of his plea deal.

