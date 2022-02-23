Man accused of biting police officer in Moweaqua

MOWEAQUA — A man is facing a charge of biting a police officer during an incident Feb. 18 in Moweaqua.

A statement released by Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Nathan Livingood, 24, of Bethany, was arrested on a charge of making physical contact of “an insulting or provoking nature." Kroncke said the defendant bit Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Brennan Atkinson on the arm while the officer was “performing his official duties.”

Bond for Livingood was set at $30,000 and he was ordered to appear in court March 16 for a preliminary hearing.

Kroncke said the penalty range upon conviction is from three to seven years in prison.

