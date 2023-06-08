DECATUR — Sharquez D. Murphy brought a gun to a fist fight and fatally shot the stepfather of his ex-girlfriend as they fought in the front yard of the victim’s Decatur home, prosecutors allege.

Murphy, 21, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court denying three alternate counts of murder after Judge Lindsey Shelton ruled there was probable cause to try him in the death of Christopher G. Osman, 43.

Giving evidence at a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Decatur Police Detective Jason Kuchelmeister said the killing occurred just before 1 a.m. April 9 in the 1200 block of North Church Street.

Kuchelmeister said trouble started when an angry Murphy had warned Osman’s 20-year-old stepdaughter, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, that he was on his way to Osman’s home to confront her during some kind of dispute.

“(She) advised prior to the incident she received a message from Mr. Murphy in which he stated he was in possession of a ‘Pipe’ and was coming to her residence,” said a sworn affidavit signed by Kuchelmeister.

“Detectives know the terms ‘pipe’ and ‘pole’ to be common slang terms for firearms.”

Kuchelmeister said the ex-girlfriend had seen Osman go out to confront Murphy, whom he did not like. She then watched the two of them squaring up for an impending fist fight.

“(She) said from an open residence door she observed Mr. Osman and Mr. Murphy both raise their shirts up to show each other that they did not have a firearm in their waistbands before engaging in a mutual physical altercation,” Kuchelmeister said.

“(She) advised that during the altercation, she observed a flash of light and heard a single gunshot come from the vicinity of Mr. Murphy. She said she believed Mr. Murphy possessed a firearm in his hooded sweatshirt pocket.

“She said that following the incident, Murphy apologized and fled on foot.”

Osman had been found by his 44-year-old wife and stepdaughter suffering from a bullet wound to his neck and chest area; he would later die in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Cross-examining the detective in court, Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders asked if Murphy had called 911 after the shooting, and Kuchelmeister said that he had.

“And during that phone call he indicated he witnessed another individual shooting Mr. Osman?” Sanders asked.

“He did,” replied Kuchelmeister. And, in response to a further question, the detective confirmed that Murphy had identified another suspect as the shooter.

Sanders then wanted to know if the State Police Crime Lab was processing evidence from the case, and was told that it was. She also asked if any police interview had been conducted with Murphy since his arrest in Springfield April 13 by the U.S. Marshals Service; he had previously been listed as an armed and dangerous fugitive.

“He declined an interview and sought legal representation,” Kuchelmeister replied.

Murphy is due back in court for a pretrial hearing August 10 and remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million.

