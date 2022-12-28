Man accused of defying court order, looting home

DECATUR — Moments after being ordered in court to stay away from his former girlfriend and her house, police say Desmond L. Burries left the Macon County Courthouse, drove to the woman's home and looted it.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the woman returned to her residence “directly after court” on the afternoon of Nov. 15 only to meet Burries driving away from the property.

“She advised Burries was laughing at her as she passed him and she saw belongings of hers in the seat of his vehicle as he passed her,” said the affidavit.

“Upon reaching the home, she discovered Burries had entered the home unlawfully after being barred by an order of protection and had stolen numerous items belonging to her, valued at over $500. These included items she had seen in his vehicle as he passed her.”

Burries, 31, was found and arrested Dec. 6 and is now charged with violating an order of protection and residential burglary; he has yet to enter a formal plea. He is due back in court for an arraignment hearing Jan. 6.

Macon County Jail records show he was released Dec. 10 after posting a $4,000 bond on bail set at $40,000. His bail conditions also warn him to stay away from his ex-girlfriend and her home.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand