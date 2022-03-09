Man accused of repeatedly attacking Decatur Masonic Temple demands a hearing

DECATUR — The man accused of inflicting more than $26,000 in damage with a baseball bat on Decatur’s historic downtown Masonic Temple now wants a full court hearing to test the evidence against him.

Howard D. Lovelady Jr. had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday and Judge Rodney Forbes said he understood the 28-year-old man was willing to waive the hearing and enter pleas of not guilty.

“No, that is not correct,” Lovelady told the judge.

There then followed a hushed conversation in front of the judge between the defendant and Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders. She told Lovelady they had an earlier discussion in which he said he was willing to forego the prelim hearing and that Lovelady was changing his mind.

“I never changed my mind,” he was heard replying.

Sanders, turning to Forbes, said: “Judge, I ask to continue this as Mr. Lovelady has decided he would like to have a hearing.”

Forbes asked Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter if he could have the Decatur police officer involved in the case ready to give evidence in a week’s time. “I don’t know for sure the schedule of the officer that we need for this but we should be OK,” Rueter replied.

Forbes went ahead and scheduled a full preliminary hearing, in which he will weigh the evidence and decide if there is probable cause to try Lovelady, for March 16.

A sworn affidavit about the case accuses Lovelady of staging a series of attacks on the temple over multiple days, the latest occurring on Feb. 17. Witnesses describe seeing him using a baseball bat to smash the building’s windows and doors. He’s also accused of smashing windows in a truck parked nearby, leaving an additional damage bill of more than $1,200.

Lovelady faces seven criminal damage charges. A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed he remained held in custody with bail set at $30,000, requiring a bond of $3,000 for him to be released.

