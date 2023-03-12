ARGENTA — A Decatur man is jailed after police said he pulled a knife during a bar confrontation and stabbed his opponent in the neck and chest.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office does not describe the extent of the 25-year-old opponent’s injuries, but defendant Mason J. Shaw was arraigned on a charge of aggravated battery inflicting great bodily harm.

The affidavit said the confrontation happened Feb. 26 in the Bargenta business on Elm Street in Argenta.

Deputy Evan Ryan, who signed the affidavit, said police know what happened after reviewing a security video provided by the bar’s owner.

Ryan said the video showed the opponent approach Shaw and the two of them can be seen having a verbal argument.

The opponent walks away but then approaches the 25-year-old Shaw again and is seen punching the defendant in the head twice with a closed fist.

“After (the opponent) hit Mason, a subject can be seen pushing (the opponent) away from Mason in an attempt to separate the two,” said Ryan.

“I then observed Mason pull what appeared to be a knife out of his back pocket. Mason then walks towards (the opponent) and begins swinging the knife in a downward motion in an attempt to open it. Mason then takes his right arm upwards with the knife and brings it down multiple times towards the front of (the opponent’s) chest area.”

As the opponent’s wife and other witnesses looked on, other bar patrons then intervened to stop the attack and Shaw was seen leaving the bar; he was found later by Decatur police and arrested.

Shaw had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court for his arraignment and is due back in court March 22, when Judge Lindsey Shelton will hear a motion filed by defense lawyer Steve Jones to reduce his client’s bail.

In the meantime, Shaw remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $200,000, requiring him to post a bond of $20,000 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $500,000.

If he is freed on bond, Shaw is ordered to stay away from Bargenta and have no contact with the opponent.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand