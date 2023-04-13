DECATUR — A convicted sex offender accused of using Decatur as the location to lure what he thought was a 15-year-old girl into having sex has waived a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him.

Eric L. Crawford Sr., 43, told Macon County Circuit Judge Lindsey Shelton he was willing to forego the hearing when he appeared in court Wednesday.

Represented by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, the defendant then pleaded not guilty to two charges of indecent solicitation. He also denied a charge of “grooming,” the offense of attempting to lure, solicit or entice a child into committing a sex act.

He further denies additional charges of violating the rules of the sex offender registry and distributing sexually explicit material to a minor.

A sworn affidavit said the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit had been tipped off by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa that Crawford was expecting to meet the child in Decatur on March 21.

Police said Crawford told the teenager he wanted to perform various sex acts and had promised “not to get the 15-year-old female pregnant,” according to the affidavit, signed by Decatur Detective Todd Koester.

“During the … conversation, Crawford indicated that he could not leave the Decatur area due to outstanding court issues in Iowa and would prefer her to come to Decatur,” said Koester. “On March 21 the purported 15-year-old female told Crawford that she was able to get a ride from Burlington, Iowa, to Decatur.”

Crawford believed he had been communicating with the girl via Facebook Messenger since the beginning of March when, in fact, he was talking to detectives from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

Koester said Crawford had sent sexually explicit photos and promised to supply the teen with methamphetamine. The detective said the defendant had arranged to meet the girl at an address on East Wood Street and was arrested when he showed up.

Crawford, who has previously lived out of state, is quoted as telling police he had been staying in Decatur for about seven days before his arrest. He is also quoted as saying he admitted to chatting with what he thought was the girl via his cellphone and “it was possible” they would have sex during their Decatur encounter.

A check of the Illinois State Police sex offender database lists Crawford as a “sexual predator” convicted previously of the aggravated criminal sexual abuse of an 11-year-old victim.

Crawford remained held in the Macon County Jail Thursday with bail set at $75,000, requiring him to post a bond of $7,500 to be freed.

