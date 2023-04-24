DECATUR — A 23-year-old Decatur man is jailed on charges he beat one woman with his fists and also struck her with a handgun he wielded like a club, and then he used the gun again to hit a pregnant woman who intervened to try and stop the attack on the other victim.

Police officers who saw the 41-year-old, five-months-pregnant woman after the attack said she had swelling to the right side of her face “consistent with being struck by a handgun.” The other victim, aged 19, was described as having two red scratch marks running down the left side of her face “consistent with being struck by the slide of a firearm,” according to police.

A sworn affidavit quotes the victims and several other witnesses as describing the man showing up at their home in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street with two women who wanted to fight other women present at the address.

He was described as targeting the 19-year-old woman first, punching her repeatedly in the face and then clubbing her over the head with the handgun.

The affidavit said the attack happened on the morning of March 9 but police found and arrested the man on the afternoon of April 18.

The defendant was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a pregnant victim, aggravated battery while armed with a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and mob action.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $250,000, requiring him to post a bond of $25,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

