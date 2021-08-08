 Skip to main content
Man arrested after bringing BB gun to confrontation between former couple in Decatur

DECATUR — Police made an arrest after they said a Decatur woman confronted her former boyfriend about the way he treats women, and brought along a male friend who pulled a BB pistol that resembled a handgun during the incident.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the confrontation happened around 7:43 p.m. Saturday on South Silas Street outside the apartment where the former boyfriend lives.

Dad tackles daughter's knife-wielding ex, Decatur police say

“The 27-year-old victim says his ex-girlfriend showed up with a 20-year-old male and she started yelling at him, telling him he shouldn’t treat women the way he does,” said Copeland. “She threatened to ‘do you in’ and tried to get him to come down from his apartment balcony and come outside.”

Copeland said the man with her then pulled out the gun from his waistband, although he didn’t point the weapon at the woman’s former lover as she continued to yell at him.

Police found the man a short time later in the 1100 block of North 18th Street and discovered what had appeared to be a firearm was in fact a BB gun. The man was arrested and given a notice to appear in court on a preliminary charge of aggravated assault; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

