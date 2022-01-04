Man arrested for savage beating in Decatur he inflicted 3 years ago, police report.

DECATUR — Police said they have tracked down and arrested a man wanted for the savage beating of a Decatur nightclub security guard three years ago.

A Decatur police sworn affidavit said the 21-year-old man, who lists an address in Indianapolis, was taken into custody Dec. 19. He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and mob action inflicting injury.

The affidavit said the then 28-year-old guard had been attacked by members of what the police described as the “TMT Gang” and was repeatedly punched and kicked after being knocked to the floor of a club in the 800 block of North Water Street.

“(The guard) reported seeking medical treatment at Decatur Memorial Hospital,” said Detective Christopher Kretsinger, who signed the affidavit.

“...He was told his nose had been broken, he received four stitches to close a laceration across his nose, he suffered swelling/bruising to the left side of his face and back of his head, and a concussion.”

Police said they began hunting the man, and several other suspects, after learning that a 17 second video capturing some of the battery had been uploaded to “social media.”

Kretsigner added: “Various Facebook profile names were provided to Decatur police as having possible involvement in the attack based on comments and other information. Those profiles were researched, and the video reviewed, upon which some of the attackers were identified.”

The guard had been attacked on New Year's Eve while, he said, he had been working security for a party. He is quoted as telling police that panicked patrons had suddenly burst out of the front door where he was stationed at 11:45 p.m. on rumors that a gunman had just walked into the club from a rear door.

“(The guard) said he decided to shut down the club and approached the DJ to stop the music,” Kretsinger said. “(The guard) reported he turned on the lights and began to instruct the DJ to cease at which time he was punched by persons unknown to him, but believed to be part of the ‘TMT’ Gang.’”

The guard told police the attack on him “triggered a massive brawl” during which he sustained his injuries.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday show the arrested man was released Dec. 20 after posting $200 bond on bail set at $2,000; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $5,000. His bail conditions warn him to stay away from the guard and the address where the party was held.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

