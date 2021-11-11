Man arrested on drug charges had stolen Decatur truck, credit card, police say

DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said a Hammond man arrested for methamphetamine possession turned out to be in possession of much more: a stolen truck from Decatur and a gas fleet credit card he had found inside it.

The affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 33-year-old man had been arrested Nov. 4 and the keys to the truck and the credit card were discovered among his belongings.

Deputies quote the man as telling them he had stolen the truck from the lot of a Decatur automotive repair shop and had driven it to Long Creek where he parked it in the lot of a self-storage facility. He had grabbed the gas card after finding it inside the truck.

“(He) also admitted to stealing two checks from the mailbox at Lampstand Presbyterian Church located at 655 South Airport Road,” the affidavit said.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of theft and motor vehicle burglary alongside an earlier charge of possession of meth.

A check of the Macon County Jail Thursday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post a bond of $5,000 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $65,000.

If the man makes bail, he is ordered to “maintain a complete abstinence from illegal drugs and alcohol.”

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

