Man charged with hurting Decatur police dog wants a hearing on the evidence

DECATUR — Blake A. Paschal, the Decatur man accused of injuring a police dog after repeatedly jabbing it in the face with a baseball bat, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court.

Judge Rodney Forbes said he understood Paschal was willing to waive a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him and enter pleas of not guilty on hurting Decatur Police K-9 Leeroy Jenkins and a slate of other charges.

But Paschal, 47, had other ideas, telling Forbes: “I’m not sure I’m doing the right thing.” He also said that he did not want to be represented by his assigned lawyer, Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders.

“She is not going to be my lawyer from here on out,” he added, announcing he now wanted preliminary hearings on all charges against him.

Forbes, who at one point had to rebuke Paschal for interrupting him, then agreed to set the cases over for preliminary hearings on Feb. 23.

A sworn police affidavit said Paschal encountered Leeroy Jenkins when officers arrived at the man's home on the morning of Jan. 26 in response to his 41-year-old girlfriend’s 911 pleas for help. She said she had barricaded herself in a bedroom after being beaten and stabbed by the defendant.

Police soon rescued her and went in search of Paschal, who the affidavit described hiding in the basement and claiming he was armed with an “AK-47” rifle.

Leeroy Jenkins was sent down to sniff him out and found Paschal lurking in a crawl space. The dog jumped in after him and police said the animal suffered bruising, abrasions and a blackened left eye after the defendant kept jabbing at him with the bat.

Leeroy Jenkins fought back, however, and repeatedly bit Paschal. “The police dog bit and held him until officers were successful in placing him into custody by handcuffing him,” said the affidavit. It noted Paschal needed medical treatment for his wounds.

The dog was taken for immediate veterinary care and police report he is doing well and back on active duty.

Paschal faces a charge of injuring a police animal, unlawful restraint and three counts of armed violence. He is also charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, five counts of domestic battery and driving while revoked. The domestic battery charges all involved the same victim and cover the Jan. 26 incident and other alleged assaults on Nov. 29 and July 2.

Paschal remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $235,000, meaning he must post a bond of $23,500 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

