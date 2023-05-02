DECATUR — Colton S. Betscher is due back in court in June on charges he fire-bombed his Decatur ex-girlfriend’s $38,000 sport utility vehicle, destroying it.

The 26-year-old defendant, who now lists an address in Ypsilanti, Michigan, is pleading not guilty to a charge of committing aggravated arson when people were present. He also denies charges of possessing an incendiary device and criminal damage.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the offenses date to September 18 when Betscher had an argument with his girlfriend, punched and damaged her $200 television and then threatened to “burn her house down.”

The affidavit said he left but soon returned and was witnessed by a neighbor lighting “a bottle on fire” and dropping it inside the girlfriend’s 2020 GMC Terrain. Police said the improvised fire bomb, known as a Molotov cocktail, set the vehicle ablaze next to a house in the 2200 block of Grandview Drive where the girlfriend was indoors.

“The GMC was parked very close to the house. Officers could see the GMC appeared to be burned beyond repair,” the affidavit said.

“Decatur Fire Department personnel reported the flames were as high as the second story windows when they arrived. The vinyl siding was melted off of the house.”

Police said the girlfriend’s mother told officers Betscher had called her phone and admitted he had set the vehicle on fire. “She advised that Colton said he overreacted,” the affidavit said.

“The phone was on speaker and multiple witnesses corroborated that Colton admitted to setting the fire.”

Betscher is free on bail of $200,000 after posting a $20,000 bond. He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court April 26 for the latest in a series of pretrial hearings and Judge Lindsey Shelton had ordered a background report into his character.

She also ordered Betscher to be back in court for another pretrial hearing June 2.

