Man chased down by workers after stealing vehicle gets 6 years in prison

TOWER HILL — Richard A. Griffin, who stole a vehicle from a Tower Hill repair shop and was chased down and cornered by employees, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Griffin, 51 of Riverton, was sentenced Friday in Shelby County Circuit Court after earlier pleading guilty to the unlawful possession of a vehicle.

In a statement about the case, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said the crime dates to July 2 when Griffin helped himself to a vehicle from the lot of the Curtis Repair Shop on Illinois Route 16.

Kroncke said he had then fled, pursued by employees, who cornered him in the parking lot of a Jehovah’s Witness Church on Illinois Route 16. Kroncke said the employees blockaded Griffin in the parking lot and he rammed the pickup truck driven by employees in an attempt to escape before being overpowered and held until police arrived.

Kroncke praised swift action by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in dealing with the situation and also the actions of the repair shop workers. “The individuals who assisted law enforcement with their proactive involvement exhibited courage and exemplary citizenship, resulting in the apprehension and conviction of a career criminal,” she said.

Kroncke said Friday’s sentence was the 11th custodial term Griffin had received in his criminal career.

