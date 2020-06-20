Man dead after fleeing Logan County traffic stop, crashing into building, state's attorney says

Once the Jeep and the deputy’s squad car came to full stops, the deputy exited the squad car and approached the Jeep’s driver’s side, he said. Before the deputy was able to get alongside the Jeep or identify the driver, the Jeep sped away from the stop and went southbound on Illinois 121.

The deputy returned to the car and ended the traffic stop by disengaging the emergency lights. The Jeep traveled south from Illinois 121 onto Vine Street in Mount Pulaski. The deputy lost sight of the Jeep but continued driving at the speed limit in the same direction, Hauge said.

At the intersection of McDonald Street and Vine Street in Mount Pulaski, the deputy observed a large cloud of what appeared to be dust coming from Deppe Trucking. The Jeep had struck the mortar-style business, going through the front overhead garage bay doors and coming to rest after it struck the rear end of a semi-trailer.

The deputy approached the Jeep and observed the driver of the vehicle to be unresponsive and not breathing. There were no other passengers in the vehicle and there were no injuries of any other person at Deppe Trucking.