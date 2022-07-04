Man denies charges of hitting, threatening to kill Macon woman

MACON — Tyler J. Wilson, accused of beating his ex-girlfriend with a gun inside her Macon home in front of two young children and then threatening to kill her, has appeared in court denying multiple felony charges.

Prosecutors said Wilson, 22, fled to Decatur in the 20-year-old woman’s car where he was intercepted by Decatur Police and captured after abandoning the vehicle in the 2100 block of North Woodford Street and fleeing on foot.

A sworn affidavit signed by Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb, whose department covers Macon, said a handgun with an extended magazine was later recovered from on top of a building awning near the abandoned vehicle.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler found probable cause to try Wilson when he appeared in court June 29. Wilson told the judge he was pleading not guilty to charges of armed violence, being a felon in possession of a weapon and two counts of domestic battery.

Lamb had given evidence at Wilson’s preliminary hearing and said the attack on the defendant’s former girlfriend dated to June 10.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Lamb said he had arrived at the victim’s home to find her “very upset, crying and shaking.”

Lamb said he was told Wilson had smoked methamphetamine in front of the woman and her children, beaten her and loaded a bullet into the weapon as she watched.

“(She) stated Tyler had pointed the gun at her head and told her he would kill her if she did not be in a relationship with him,” Lamb said.

Cross-examined by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, Lamb said he was not aware the victim had any “visible injuries” but said she had been treated at hospital after her ordeal.

Sanders then asked if any of the incident had been captured on surveillance video, and Lamb replied that the woman’s home did have a camera but it was malfunctioning and had recorded nothing.

Wilson remains in custody at the Macon County Jail with bail set at $75,000, meaning he must post a bond of $7,500 to be freed. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing August 1.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

