Man dies in fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A man died in a fire in his home on the north side of Charleston Monday morning, according to the Charleston Fire Department.

A news release said fire crews found the deceased man inside the home at 411 N. Fourth St. after being called to the fire just after 6:30 a.m.

The man's name wasn't released and Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers indicated that his family is still being notified.

The fire department news release said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental but it's still under investigation by the Illinois Fire Marshal's Office and the coroner's office.

It said fire damage was limited but there was smoke and water damage throughout the house. Fire crews were at the scene until about 10 a.m. Monday, the news release said.

The release also said the fire department received assistance with the fire from Charleston police, the Mattoon Fire Department and Ameren Corp.

