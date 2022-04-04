Man dies in motorcycle crash

SALEM — A Centralia man died after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with an oncoming vehicle driven by a Decatur man, police said.

Illinois State Police said the fatal crash occurred at approximately 5:02 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 51 south of Bowen Road in Marion County.

A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle, driven by Robert E. Watson, 45, was southbound when it went out of control for an unknown reason and struck a pickup truck, driven by John J. Schuessler, 65, head-on.

Watson died at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

