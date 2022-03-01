Man faces charges of causing more than $26,000 in damage to Decatur Masonic Temple

DECATUR — Police report that a serial batterer of downtown Decatur’s historic Masonic Temple is now jailed on charges of inflicting more than $26,000 in criminal damage to the 92-year-old building.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said 28-year-old Howard D. Lovelady Jr. had been seen on several occasions over multiple days to drive up to the temple and attack the building’s doors and windows with a baseball bat.

The affidavit said the latest attack occurred just before 8 a.m. Feb. 17 when a female witness watched Lovelady park a blue Pontiac car outside the building at 224 W. William St. and approach it with a baseball bat tucked up his sleeve.

“She then observed the male walk up the stairs to the temple. The male then began striking the glass of the south doors with a white bat,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Jacob Throneburg.

“(She) observed the male turn and stand at the top of the stairs. He looked around briefly and then calmly walked back to the blue Pontiac.”

The witness used her iPad to snap some photos of the suspect and his vehicle as he got back in and drove off.

Throneburg said the car’s registration checked to Lovelady. Officers went to his apartment address where they heard a voice ask “Who is it?” when they knocked on the door but then the voice went silent and there was no other response.

By 8:50 p.m. the night of Feb. 18, however, Throneburg said officers had located Lovelady in the 100 block of East Pershing Road and arrested him.

Police reports show he had been arrested previously on Feb. 5 on preliminary charge of criminal trespass after police were called to the temple address. They were responding to reports of damage being done to the building by a man wielding a baseball bat who had also caused more than $1,200 in damage to the windows of a parked truck.

Throneburg said Lovelady was taken into custody after he was seen approaching the temple with a baseball bat.

Macon County Circuit Court records show Lovelady was arraigned Friday on three charges of causing criminal damage in the range of $10,000 to $100,000. He was also charged with a further count of committing criminal damage in the range of $500 to $10,000.

The defendant did not enter a formal plea and Judge Rodney Forbes granted his request for time to hire a private defense attorney. Lovelady is due back in court March 9 for a preliminary hearing. He remained held in the Macon County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post a bond of $3,000 to be released.

Messages have been left with the temple staff seeking comment.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

