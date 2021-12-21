Man faces up to 20 years in crime that led to death of Windsor man

DECATUR — Armed robber Ryan Waters told a judge Tuesday he was ready to accept a plea deal that could see him sentenced to anywhere from six to 20 years in prison.

Waters, 24, was accused of being part of a deadly scheme to lure 22-year-old Windsor man Zachary Hubbartt to Decatur on Aug. 27, 2017. Prosecutors said Hubbartt, who was carrying $5,000, believed he was about to buy cannabis he could use for his drug dealing business. Instead, he was ambushed in an abandoned Decatur house and shot to death.

Prosecutors also said the crime was masterminded by Decatur man Jason A. White, 31, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison Dec. 7.

At his Macon County Circuit Court trial, White claimed that Waters had been the real mastermind behind the plan to rob Hubbartt and had been the killer who shot him to death. The jurors had not bought White’s version of events, convicting him of first degree murder while finding him innocent of a robbery charge.

The plea deal for Waters, negotiated by defense attorney Karen Root, saw him admit to a single charge of armed robbery in return for four alternate murder charges being dropped. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter also agreed to amend the robbery charge to delete language saying Waters personally discharged a firearm, which would otherwise have upped the sentencing range.

But before the judge had moved ahead with the plea deal, he double checked that the defendant really wanted to go ahead with it. Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith told him he was still facing sentencing for a serious Class X felony with a minimum of six years and an agreed maximum prison term capped at 20 years.

“You understand there is a pretty wide range there, Mr. Waters, it could be six years all the way up to the 20 years; you understand that? And knowing that, you still wish to enter into this plea agreement?”

“Yes, sir,” Waters replied.

Griffith then formally accepted the plea deal and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Feb. 3, ordering the Probation Office to prepare a pre-sentencing report in the meantime.

White’s defense attorney, Michelle Sanders, also made an appearance before the judge on Tuesday seeking a court date to hear a motion from her client asking Griffith to reconsider his sentence, which White believes is too harsh. Griffith scheduled a hearing for the motion on Feb. 1.

