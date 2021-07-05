 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man fires gun into the air on Decatur street, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A police patrol early Monday came across a large crowd gathering on a Decatur street when officers saw one man pull out a gun and start firing into the air, according to officer reports.

Decatur Police Sgt. Brian Earles said the crowd was congregating in the 1200 block of East Wood Street before the man began firing at 12:43 a.m.

“Officers looked over and saw him fire the gun approximately three or four times,” added Earles.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“And as the crowd dispersed, they lost the man in the crowd.”

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Key West prepares for Elsa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News