Man found dead at Decatur shooting scene, fire department confirms; investigation continues

DECATUR — Firefighters called to the scene of a Decatur shooting Sunday afternoon confirmed that a man was dead.

Battalion Chief Jim Ohl said firefighters and ambulance crews received an emergency call around 3 p.m. and were summoned to the intersection of South Dennis Avenue and West Wood Street. Ohl said the victim died from his injuries.

He referred all other questions to Decatur Police but no one was available for comment early Sunday evening.

A woman being comforted by bystanders near the scene said the victim was her son and he had been shot. She did not give her name and made no further comment.

The area around the intersection was blocked off by police vehicles and “crime scene” yellow tape and officers and detectives could be seen working close by a section of road screened from onlookers.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

