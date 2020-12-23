 Skip to main content
Man found fatally shot in car in Decatur; police seeking public's help with homicide investigation
DECATUR — A report of shots fired in the area Tuesday night led Decatur police to the discovery a man found fatally shot inside of a vehicle.

The man was found suffering from fatal wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 200 block of West Leafland Avenue at about 9:58 p.m.

Police, in a statement, said detectives were processing the scene and following up on leads. No suspect information was being released.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about this homicide to call the department at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

