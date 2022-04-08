Man gets 50 year sentence for attempted murder of Decatur cop

DECATUR — Marcus D. Boykin was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday for trying to shoot to death a Decatur police officer.

The Macon County Circuit Court sentence means that the 40-year-old defendant will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Macon County jury found Boykin guilty in February of the attempted murder of Officer Chris Snyder.

The jurors had been told how Boykin drove up to Snyder's parked squad car on the night of June 18 and filed a single shot at him from almost point blank range.

Decatur Police Chief, Shane Brandel, was present for Friday's sentencing hearing and said the jury had done its job and he "respected" the sentencing decision of the court.

This story will be updated.

