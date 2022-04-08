 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking featured

Man gets 50 year sentence for attempted murder of Decatur cop

  • 0

DECATUR — Marcus D. Boykin was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday for trying to shoot to death a Decatur police officer.

The Macon County Circuit Court sentence means that the 40-year-old defendant will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Macon County jury found Boykin guilty in February of the attempted murder of Officer Chris Snyder.  

The jurors had been told how Boykin drove up to Snyder's parked squad car on the night of June 18 and filed a single shot at him from almost point blank range. 

Decatur Police Chief, Shane Brandel, was present for Friday's sentencing hearing and said the jury had done its job and he "respected" the sentencing decision of the court. 

This story will be updated. 

People are also reading…

Boykin, Marcus

Boykin

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Extensive exhibit of Jean-Michel Basquiat is being showcased by his sisters in NYC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News