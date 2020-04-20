You are the owner of this article.
Man hit with wood fence paneling during fight, Decatur police say
Man hit with wood fence paneling during fight, Decatur police say

DECATUR — An argument on Sunday involved a person being struck with a piece of wood fence paneling, police said.

The incident happened in the 800 block of West William Street at 12:30 p.m. and involved a male suspect hitting a 53-year-old man once in the face and four times on the body, police said.

The man received minor injuries to his lip, police said. 

Police are investigating the incident. 

