Man hospitalized after jumping off bridge into Lake Decatur

A lake patrol officer retrieves a person from Lake Decatur on Sunday afternoon.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — The man who jumped off a bridge fully clothed into Lake Decatur on Sunday had made "suicidal statements" after he was fished out of the water by passing boaters and the Decatur Lake Patrol, police said Monday.
The 20-year-old man had been seen jumping off the road bridge in the 2900 block of U.S. 36 where it crosses the lake at 3:19 p.m. Sunday.
Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said the man was taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to be evaluated and later admitted for treatment.
Eyewitnesses had described boaters and the Decatur Lake Patrol being on scene quickly and immediately going to the man's aid after he was seen to plunge into the lake.
A Lake Decatur Patrol officer retrieves a person from the lake Sunday afternoon. Decatur Police say the man appeared to be swimming after jumping into the waters from a road bridge. The incident remained under investigation.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
“From the information I have right now, it sounds like after he jumped in he was swimming,” Sgt. Scott Rosenbery with Decatur Police had said shortly after the incident occurred.
History photos: Fun on Lake Decatur
No sweat?
1984: Searching for ways to cool off is one of the "hottest" activities these days in Central Illinois as summer wears on. Shelly Riggs (left), Gary Edwards and Richard Edwards, all of Decatur, find a boat dock on Lake Decatur the perfect place to soak up some sunshine and cool off in the water at the same time.
H&R file photo
Catchings some Zs
1989: If nothing else, Rick Comer caught some Zs. The Terre Haute, Ind., man was fishing off a dock on Lake Decatur Thursday when the warm sun lulled him into a nap. Comer was visiting the Michelle Stark family of Decatur. The strong sun - a welcome sight- made the 68-degree high temperature seem warmer.
H&R file photo
To each his own
1988: Taking full advantage of Tuesday's record-breaking July-in-April temperatures on lake Decatur were sailboater Dave Lee and fisherman Dan Taylor, who is from Fairview Heights. Tuesday's high temperature reached 85 degrees, breaking the old mark of 84, which was set in 1929.
H&R file photo
Temporary dam
1989: These fishermen try their luck Thursday near the opening cut in the temporary dam at Rea's Bridge
H&R file photo
Floating water bed
1989: It was a relaxing way to start the Fourth of July weekend for Randy Allen, who gave the appearance of having a floating water bed Friday near the boat docks on Lake Decatur. Allen was enjoying the day's near-perfect 88-degree high temperature.
H&R file photo
Taking it easy
1970: A bright, sunny day is for taking it easy, and that's what this couple is doing, unmindful of the boats sailing on Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
Sailors' delight
1981: "Red sky at night, sailors delight; red sky in the morning, sailors take warning." The sky over Decatur was unusually red during Wednesday's sunset, which augured well for these sailors on Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
Sh-h-h-h, quiet please
1990: Ron White relaxes on an air mattress near a buoy on Lake Decatur Sunday after playing a round of golf with two of his friends. White, who has a boat docked at the marina, was waiting to go out water skiing with his buddies.
H&R file photo
Beautiful balmy evening
1992: Sam Blair, 16, enjoyed a beautiful balmy evening and sunset in Decatur Friday as he fished off a bridge on Lost Bridge Road. Decatur recorded a high of 85 Friday, while Hillsboro recorded 88 - the high for Central Illinois. More of the same is expected throughout Labor Day weekend with showers possible Sunday and Monday.
H&R file photo
Warm stroll on cold water
1981: Teen-agers (from left) Loronzo Davis, Mike Landers and Bill Bryles walked on the ice on Lake Decatur Saturday, drawing the notice of the ducks, who wasted no time heading skyward. The three also drew the attention of the photographer because of their spring attire.
H&R file photo
Wind surfing
1987: Tom sly, 67, found a way to beat the heat Wednesday as he pulls up his wind surfing board and sails.
H&R file photo
The water's fine
1988: The sun's warm and the water's sparkling. Join a group of Central Illinoisans as they enjoy one of the city's finest resources - Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
Tourist attraction
1985: Central Illinois lakes such as Lake Decatur are attractions for tourists.
H&R file photo
Crappie report
1990: Brothers Mike and Jim Kresse of Decatur cast their lines Wednesday along the Lake Decatur docks, in search of crappie. The warmer weather will bring more company for fishermen such as the Kresses.
H&R file photo
Hanging in there
1991: While the wind filling their sails wasn't as brisk as they had hoped, Decatur residents Patty Cutright and Dave Berndt spent part of Monday afternoon wind surfing on Lake Decatur. Cutright, a physical education instructor, just recently took up the sport, but Berndt has been pursuing windsurfing for more than five years.
H&R file photo
Holiday sailing
The Yankee Lady, a 19-foot sailboat belonging to former Decatur resident Jack Bankson, took a turn about Lake Decatur Sunday afternoon. Bankson, in front above, now lives in Mebane N.C.., but returned to visit relatives on a Christmas cruise. Behind Bankson is his son-in-law, Mike Jackson; also on board were Charles Hughes, another son-in-law, and Rick Taylor. the Yankee Lady is to sail today, also.
H&R file photo
Mapping bottoms
1931
H&R file photo
Lost Bridge
1992: Nice weather Sunday stimulated plenty of lake activity as people boated, water skied, picnicked and fished. Nick Imel, 8, tried his luck by dropping his line under Lost Bridge with his father Steve.
H&R file photo
"Decatur Belle"
1966: The "Decatur Belle" an excursion boat now making runs on Lake Decatur, took its first passengers aboard Friday. The passengers were a group of 80 Latham grade school pupils. The boat will make hourly cruises beginning at noon each day except Sunday, when rides will begin at 10 a.m. The trips will cover the two basins of the lake on each side of Lost Bridge.
H&R file photo
"Sport Speedster"
1948: D. R. Hill of Decatur demonstrates a new Higgins "Sport Speedster" of which he is the Decatur distributor. With a top cruising speed of 44 miles an hour, Mr. Hill believes his speedster is the fastest boat on Lake Decatur
H&R file photo
Sand Creek Bridge
1950: When it gets too hot for comfort, according to these boys, the best relief is to dive off Sand Creek bridge, across Lake Decatur, near Danceland. These youths would be hotter, however, if they were caught in this escapade. Swimming in Lake Decatur is permitted only where lifeguards are on duty.
H&R file photo
Seaplane
1948: This seaplane has been put on Lake Decatur by Clarence Bowman, Spangler Heights. A Cub, with floats attached, has been based at a dock on the lake near the home of Mr. Bowman. The plane will be flown under a charter as a non-profit flying club. The plane was based previously at St. Louis.
H&R file photo
Shimmering waters
1989: What a difference a year makes! Dale Zimmer of Decatur plies through the simmering waters of Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
Evening canoe ride
1963: Jim Downey and Bob Musson, staff members at Camp Robert Faries, enjoy an evening canoe ride on Lake Decatur. The Boy Scouts are offered swimming, canoeing, rowing, lifesaving, archery, mo-skeet and have a handicrafts program at the camp. Mo-skeet is a form of trap shooting with b-b's or small shot. The boys cook one meal outdoors each day with the other two served in the dining hall. The camp also has complete badge programs and instruction in caring for axes and knives.
H&R file photo
The Scratcher
1963: W.G. Traver and grandson Andy Zeaman ride in the "Scratcher"
H&R file photo
Skipping stones
1993: Chris Carnahan, Richard Myers and Joshua Butts stopped their bike ride long enough to skip a few rocks on Lake Decatur in Nelson Park Friday afternoon. In addition to Easter, the boys are looking forward to a four-day weekend that's predicted to be in the upper 60s, but with a chance of showers each day. Many Central Illinois residents took advantage of the day off from work or school Friday to go to the parks or to attend special Good Friday services where they worship.
H&R file photo
