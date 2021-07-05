 Skip to main content
Man hospitalized after jumping off bridge into Lake Decatur

A lake patrol officer retrieves a person from Lake Decatur on Sunday afternoon. 

DECATUR — The man who jumped off a bridge fully clothed into Lake Decatur on Sunday had made "suicidal statements" after he was fished out of the water by passing boaters and the Decatur Lake Patrol, police said Monday.

The 20-year-old man had been seen jumping off the road bridge in the 2900 block of U.S. 36 where it crosses the lake at 3:19 p.m. Sunday. 

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said the man was taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to be evaluated and later admitted for treatment.  

Eyewitnesses had described boaters and the Decatur Lake Patrol being on scene quickly and immediately going to the man's aid after he was seen to plunge into the lake. 

Lake Decatur incident

A Lake Decatur Patrol officer retrieves a person from the lake Sunday afternoon. Decatur Police say the man appeared to be swimming after jumping into the waters from a road bridge. The incident remained under investigation. 

“From the information I have right now, it sounds like after he jumped in he was swimming,” Sgt. Scott Rosenbery with Decatur Police had said shortly after the incident occurred. 

Watch now: Decatur sails back to a new sense of freedom on America's birthday

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

