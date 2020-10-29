Man in his 30s latest Macon County COVID-19 death

DECATUR — The Joint Crisis Communication Team announced the death of a Macon County resident, a man in his 30s, with COVID-19.

The county had 75 new cases, bringing the county total to 3,407, with 2,105 people released from isolation, 1,210 in isolation at home, 34 hospitalized, and 58 deaths.

On Thursday, the state public health department reported 6,363 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 56 additional deaths. The state reported that those new figures have brought the total to 395,458 cases, including 9,675 deaths, in 102 counties during the pandemic.

