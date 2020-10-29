Man in his 30s latest Macon County COVID-19 death

DECATUR — The
Joint Crisis Communication Team announced the death of a Macon County resident, a man in his 30s, with COVID-19.
Macon County COVID-19 statistics
The county had 75 new cases, bringing the county total to 3,407, with 2,105 people released from isolation, 1,210 in isolation at home, 34 hospitalized, and 58 deaths.
On Thursday, the
state public health department reported 6,363 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 56 additional deaths. The state reported that those new figures have brought the total to 395,458 cases, including 9,675 deaths, in 102 counties during the pandemic.
Statistics for COVID-19 deaths from Oct. 29
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs spread joy to senior residents in Decatur
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
