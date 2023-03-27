DECATUR — A Decatur man is booked on weapons charges after police said a gun was found in his shot-up house, a residence described as having a history of gun violence.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers arrived at Terrance D. Link’s home in the 1600 block of East Walnut Street about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 22 after responding to reports of shots fired.

“Officers observed the residence to have several defects consistent with gun fire,” said the affidavit. “...Officers know the residence to be associated with gun violence.”

Police said the 53-year-old Link, a felon who is not allowed to own a weapon, gave permission for officers to enter to “confirm nobody was injured and to process the scene.”

The affidavit said an empty ammunition box was found on a table and a subsequent search turned up a 9mm semi-automatic pistol tucked under a mattress in the home’s only bedroom.

Link appeared in Macon County Circuit Court March 22 where Judge Lindsey Shelton found probable cause to try him on two charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Link, represented by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, entered not guilty pleas and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing April 24.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that he remained incarcerated in lieu of bail set at $50,000, requiring him to post a bond of $5,000 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $100,000.