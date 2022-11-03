Man jailed after opening fire in parking lot of Decatur bar

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man is jailed after he opened fire at a woman’s car in a bar parking lot, shooting six bullet holes into the vehicle and putting the terrified victim in fear of her life.

A sworn affidavit said the attack had happened the night of Oct. 25 and Decatur police found and arrested the 25-year-old suspect at 2 a.m. Thursday. He was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Philp Ganley, said the female victim had been sitting in her car eating food while the vehicle was parked outside 22nd Discount Liquor at 1325 N. 22nd St.

She is quoted as telling police she had been in the bar earlier and noticed her ex-girlfriend, whom she said she has no problems with, was also there. She had then seen the man arrive and recognized him as the person who is now dating her former girlfriend.

Later, while sitting in her car, she said she saw the man walk past her vehicle. “(She) then observed (him) walk towards the back of her vehicle and begin to fire an unknown amount of shots at her vehicle,” said Ganley. “She advised she did not know why he was trying to shoot her…”

The victim sped away and alerted a female bartender (who had already heard the shots) to call police after telling her the man “had just shot at her vehicle and tried to kill her,” Ganley said.

“Officers observed approximately six bullet holes to the back driver side door and window of the Cadillac. Officers located two bullet fragments inside the vehicle on the back passenger floorboard and in between the driver’s seat and the door.”

Ganley said the man is a felon with convictions for offenses ranging from burglary to aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and is not allowed to own a firearm.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $200,000, requiring him to post a bond of $20,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.