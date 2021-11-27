Man jailed in Decatur on weapon, drug charges

DECATUR — A man is in custody on drug and gun charges after he was arrested last week in Decatur.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the man told police he armed himself as protection against people exhibiting erratic behavior brought on by drug use.

A sworn affidavit from police said the 23-year-old man was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 18 after officers on patrol pulled over a vehicle driving with a broken taillight. The man was subjected to a pat-down search and a loaded 9mm handgun was found tucked into the waistband of his pants, the affidavit said.

Police said they also found eight pills in the man's possession that tested positive for Ecstasy. The man is quoted as telling officers the pills were for his own use.

“(He) further stated he had pleaded guilty to a felony gun charge in Chicago and was still on probation for that charge,” the affidavit said. Police later checked the court records and did find he had been convicted for the offense of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Cook County in 2019.

The man was booked on new preliminary charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

A check of Macon County Jail records Saturday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

