Man killed in motorcycle crash on Decatur's south side

DECATUR — A 68-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Decatur's south side, police said Tuesday.

Lt. Jon D. Quehl of the Decatur Police Department said officers responded at 11:02 p.m. Monday to a single motorcycle crash in the 600 block of West South Side Drive.

An initial investigation found that the motorcycle was traveling west on that road when the operator lost control and crashed, he said. The 68-year-old male operator was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the police department's Fatal Accident Investigation Team are investigating, Quehl said.

He said no further information would be released at this time.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

