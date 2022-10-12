Man killed in shoot-out with Decatur police identified

DECATUR — The Decatur man killed in a shoot-out with police was identified Wednesday as 32-year-old Jamontey O. Neal.

A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Neal was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

“Mr. Neal suffered gunshot trauma in an exchange of gunfire with Decatur police during a traffic stop in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street,” said Day.

Two as yet unidentified Decatur police officers were also shot and wounded in the gunfight and are recovering from their wounds in the same hospital.

The shooting is now the subject of an investigation by the Illinois State Police. Day said an autopsy will be performed on Neal on Thursday and an inquest is pending.